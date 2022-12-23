Your tip
‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence, Family Reveals Actor Is Homeless

Source: MEGA
Dec. 23 2022, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Troubled actor Orlando Brown has been arrested once again, this time for domestic violence after a fight with a family member, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to law enforcement sources, Brown, 35, was taken into custody by the Lima Police Department in Ohio on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home for a reported fight in progress. When they arrived they observed Brown and arrested him for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Sources say the home in question was owned by Brown’s brother Matthew. The actor had been in the state for several weeks.

Matthew told police that he had allowed Brown to stay inside a home he is renovating because Brown is homeless.

The actor’s brother said he didn’t want Brown to go live in a homeless shelter. However, once his brother came to stay with him things allegedly took a turn for the worse.

Matthew told police that Brown was acting erratic and “crazy.” He said Brown first accused him of sexually assaulting his wife. He said that was followed by an incident where Brown tried to attack him while holding a broken-off knife blade and hammer.

Brown’s brother said he was able to avoid being struck by the weapons. Officers interviewed Matthew at the scene and then took the ex-child actor to jail.

Court records show that the charge listed as “domestic violence - cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.”

Brown has a long history of legal trouble over the past couple of years. Back in 2016, Brown was arrested for allegedly striking his girlfriend. The incident went down in Torrance, California where a witness saw the incident and called the police. The actor initially refused to get out of the car for officers. After he complied, cops found methamphetamine on him.

Back in 2018, he was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. In addition, he has had previous arrests for narcotics possession and alleged burglary.

For the past couple of years, Brown has not acted but instead run a YouTube page where he posts wild videos about his time in Hollywood. He often brings up his old co-star Raven-Symoné.

