Vladimir Putin Suffers Latest Blow In Ukraine After Puppet Governor Is ASSASSINATED In Fiery Car Bomb Explosion
Vladimir Putin has suffered yet another devastating blow in Ukraine after one of his puppet governors was assassinated in a car bomb explosion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Andrii Shtepa, whom Putin put in place to govern the Ukrainian village of Liubymivka, was confirmed dead on Thursday after his vehicle erupted into a fatal and fiery inferno.
Shtepa was reportedly appointed by Putin as the governor of Liubymivka in July after having lived in the Ukrainian region for years.
According to Liubymivka’s citizens, Shtepa’s appointment as governor marked the beginning of a reign of terror carried out by the invading Russian forces.
Putin’s soldiers reportedly began conducting “searches” that included beating up Liubymivka locals and kidnapping at least two men.
Serhii Myroshnyk, a former military accountant for Ukraine, alleged he was beaten by Russian soldiers before being tied up and taken away in an unknown direction. He eventually escaped.
"It looked like in the movies about the atrocities of the Nazis during the Second World War,” one witness to the devastation caused by Shtepa said, according to Daily Star. “The Russian occupiers kicked in the doors, cursed, severely beat our men, turned everything in the houses upside down.”
"In general, a lot of people were affected - they visited many houses,” the witness went on. “Many things disappeared after them. Also, the occupiers looked at all the phones and, as it seemed to us, copied their contents.”
"And this whole process was 'directed' by the newly appointed 'head of the community' Andrii Shtepa,” the Liubymivka source added. "He had long-standing conflicts with many locals. It was he who showed the occupiers who lived where and said that he would take revenge on everyone."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the death of Shetpa in a fiery blaze this week marked just the latest Putin ally to be killed since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February.
- Vladimir Putin Recruiting Female Prisoners To Be Snipers & Saboteurs In Ukraine As Russia's Death Toll Surpasses 100k
- Vladimir Putin Target Of Shame As Russian Solider Death Toll Hits 100,000 Mark
- Wife Of Vladimir Putin's Deputy Defense Minister Spent $85,000 In Paris Shopping Spree As Russia Devastated Ukraine With Bomb Attacks
Darya Dugin, the 35-year-old daughter of Putin’s top aide Alexander Dugin, was killed in a similar car bomb attack in August.
Sources believe the attack was meant to kill Alexander, but his daughter became the victim when she entered the vehicle instead of Putin’s aide.
"I knew Darya personally," Andrey Krasnov, a close friend to the deceased, said after her death. "This was the father’s vehicle. Darya took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way. He returned, and he was at the site of the tragedy."
"As far as I understand, Alexander or probably both of them were the target," the source added.