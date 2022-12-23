REVEALED: Newly Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema Has 37-Page Guide To Help Aides Fulfill Her High-Maintenance Personal Demands
Senator Kyrsten Sinema reportedly has a whopping 37-page guide for her staffers to accommodate her “unbelievable” and “high-maintenance” personal demands, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Arizona senator, who previously aligned with the Democratic Party, made waves in early December when she abruptly registered as an independent.
But according to the controversial 46-year-old politician’s own staffers, Sinema has strict demands when it comes to her personal and political preferences.
“When I look back, it’s unbelievable the amount of time staffers spent just to accommodate her,” one aide recently revealed, according to Daily Mail.
Sinema’s long list of high-maintenance demands allegedly includes specifics on the exact temperature she prefers her drinking water, the exact times when she likes to eat, exactly where on an airplane she “needs” to sit, and unyielding instructions regarding her once-a-week hour-long massage appointments.
“KS drinks A LOT of water,” one portion of the newly leaked 37-page document of demands reads. “Make sure to always have a room temperature bottle of water for her, whether she is in the office, at call time, or in someone's car.”
“When someone is picking KS up from the airport, they should ALWAYS have a bottle of water for her,” the demand continues. “It is your job to remind whoever is staffing KS to have water for her.”
“Due to her very high level of activity, she is always hungry and needs to consume a lot of protein each day,” another portion of the 37-page document reads. “She wakes up very early to work out, and sleep is very important to her.”
“She will very, very rarely agree to work outside the regular hours,” yet another portion specifies, “so only ask if it’s a big deal.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sinema’s decision to register as an independent came as a shock to the Democratic Party – particularly because she chose to do so shortly after the Democrats successfully maintained control of the Senate in this year’s midterm elections.
Tulsi Gabbard, another former Democrat, also announced her decision to depart from the more liberal political party in October due to its “cowardly wokeness.”
“I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people,” the Hawaii congresswoman said at the time. “Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not.”
“Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite,” Gabbard added.