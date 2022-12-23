'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.
According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.”
Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.
“Meanwhile, illegal immigrants kept arriving. And Biden was furious,” Whipple wrote, according to Daily Mail. “Aides had rarely seen him so angry.”
“From all over the West Wing, you could hear the president cursing, dropping f-bombs (he'd always apologize when women were present),” Whipple continued. “Early in his term he had reserved the f-bomb mostly for discussions of the southern border, but lately he was using it more often.”
Biden’s team reportedly fought to resolve the migration crisis that saw more than 1.7 million immigrants attempting to cross the southern border in 2021, followed by a whopping 2.3 million in 2022.
The current commander-in-chief was reportedly most “furious” over his team’s “lack of solutions” in properly resolving the problem.
“It's like: ‘How would you feel if you were me and these were the solutions you had?’ It's the weight of the presidency, right?” one top advisor told Whipple.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is the second shocking revelation to come from Whipple’s upcoming new book detailing the first two years of Biden’s tenure as president.
Whipple also claimed that President Biden “complained” about his vice president, Kamala Harris, during the first few months of their administration together and called Harris a “work in progress.”
“Biden was annoyed,” Whipple wrote after interviewing a number of White House advisors. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”
Biden was particularly annoyed at Harris’ struggle to resolve the two main issues she was assigned: illegal immigration at the nation’s southern border and voting rights.