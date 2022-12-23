Courteney Cox Eager To Move In With Rocker BF Who Isn't In A Rush For A 'Live-In Lover': Sources
Friends actress Courteney Cox is ready to take the next step with her boyfriend by moving in together, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim Johnny McDaid has been treading his feet.
The TV starlet, known for playing the lovable Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, appears to be considering moving into his London home.
Sources suggest it's a compromise in hopes of meeting both of their needs and wishes.
"Courteney is feeling Johnny's absence in a very hard way," the insider confided. "And while it would certainly hurt to abandon her friends and contacts in L.A., she thinks that a long-distance relationship isn't enough anymore."
The insider claimed that McDaid, on the other hand, "still seems reluctant" to share the same roof.
"He's been giving her one excuse after another and hoped push would never come to shove," said the source, claiming that she's reached a breaking point. "But Courteney's putting her foot down. It's only a matter of time before they shack up or he ships out!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Cox for comment.
As we previously reported, the Snow Patrol rocker and Cox have been dating since 2013.
Cox and McDaid have a lot of history together, getting engaged months after they first sparked a romance. However, the pair called off their engagement in late 2015.
By 2016, they were reconciled and went on to continue a long-distance relationship amid the COVID-19 lockdown as she was hunkered down in America while he was in Europe.
They were overjoyed to reunite in person in late 2020 after spending several months apart due to travel bans and health concerns.
"He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals," she told People. "He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."
Over the summer, Cox gushed over her longtime love in the caption of an Instagram post, showing the pair smiling and enjoying fun times together.
"Happy birthday to my multitalented Johnny!" she wrote, confirming they are still going strong. "He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does."
"I love you J," Cox concluded.