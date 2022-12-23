Sean Hannity Being 'Outfoxed' By Tucker Carlson & Jesse Watters: Sources
Fox News host Sean Hannity is being given a run for his money as he's "bested" by network rivals Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters in the ratings department, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The political commentator's once-dominant numbers are still holding up, although sources speculate it will be an uphill battle for him to maintain the lead due to the current media landscape.
Hannity now has more competition with MSNBC's Alex Wager and CNN's Jake Tapper, but RadarOnline.com recently learned that Fox News Channel finished first in the October cable news ratings.
The most watched shows included Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.298 million viewers), Jesse Watters Primetime (2.911 million viewers), and Hannity (2.741 million viewers).
"In the key demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in October, with an average audience of 470,000 viewers," reported Forbes, adding that Hannity's was roughly 344,000 viewers.
Hannity continues to keep his loyal audience and one source said that may be his saving grace.
"The world has changed around him, yet Sean and his show have changed very little over the past two decades. It's hard for an old dog to learn new tricks," the insider spilled, noting that his broadcast fell behind the 5 PM panel show The Five and Jesse Watters Primetime over the summer.
"Sean's not comfortable doing the stuff Tucker and Jesse enjoy. He cares what people think about him," added the insider. "All those years he was behind Bill O'Reilly, he was perfectly happy."
As we previously reported, Carlson recently caused a stir with his now-viral interview of Kanye West after the rapper posted an anti-Semitic tweet where he declared "death con 3" on Jewish people, during which they discussed backlash over Ye's controversial "White Lives Matter" shirt, and history of racial discrimination in America.
A spokesperson for Fox pointed out that despite tough competition with network rivals, it's more than likely Hannity won't be going anywhere, as he has been on the air for 26 years and proved his "longevity and staying power."