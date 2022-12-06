Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Kanye was seen outside of his hotel post-party and appeared in good spirits after spending time with their four kids for his oldest son's birthday. As this outlet reported, Ye and Kim wrapped up their lengthy divorce last week, agreeing to joint custody of the children with "equal access" to Chicago, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Their divorce settlement revealed that Ye will pay Kim $200k per month in child support. The rapper will also be responsible for 50% of the children's education and security expenses.