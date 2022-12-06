Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago.
Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his recent affair allegations.
Kanye was seen outside of his hotel post-party and appeared in good spirits after spending time with their four kids for his oldest son's birthday. As this outlet reported, Ye and Kim wrapped up their lengthy divorce last week, agreeing to joint custody of the children with "equal access" to Chicago, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
Their divorce settlement revealed that Ye will pay Kim $200k per month in child support. The rapper will also be responsible for 50% of the children's education and security expenses.
While Kim and Kanye appeared to be on the same page with their settlement, things took a dark turn when the musician claimed he "caught" Chris Paul with the Skims CEO.
Sources told RadarOnline.com there was no truth behind Ye's accusations, slamming the rapper for his "ongoing pattern" of slut-shaming his ex.
"This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of," an insider spilled.
"He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Drake and countless others."
As for Kim, we were told: "she wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children." Based on their mutual celebration last night, it appears Kim and Kanye are finally inching closer to doing just that.
In the end, Saint had a great birthday. Besides spending time with both of his parents, Kim took her eldest son to Disneyland for the day. She also brought all of his friends to the Los Angeles Rams game over the weekend, where they were treated like VIPs.