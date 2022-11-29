Kim Kardashian & Kanye West SETTLE Divorce, Rapper To Pay $200k Per Month In Child Support

The exes — who have been battling support and property-related issues since February 2021 — decided on terms Tuesday, marking an end to their long and bitter divorce.

Kim and Kanye have joint custody with "equal access" to their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3 — but the Donda rapper will pay his reality TV ex-wife child support, and the amount isn't chump change.