Kim Kardashian & Kanye West SETTLE Divorce, Rapper To Pay $200k Per Month In Child Support
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally settled their divorce, and he's paying her an arm and leg in child support every month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The exes — who have been battling support and property-related issues since February 2021 — decided on terms Tuesday, marking an end to their long and bitter divorce.
Kim and Kanye have joint custody with "equal access" to their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3 — but the Donda rapper will pay his reality TV ex-wife child support, and the amount isn't chump change.
According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye — will pay Kim a whopping $200k per month in child support for the kids.
Under the agreement terms, the $200k will be wired into Kim's account every first of the month.
In addition to the lump monthly sum, Ye will be on the hook for their children's education as he was ordered to pay half of their school expenses, including tuition — despite wanting them to go to his controversial Donda Academy.
The Grammy winner will also be responsible for 50% of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm's security expenses, which might be difficult now that their once-billionaire father lost brands and deals by the drove over his antisemitic comments.
Kim and Kanye have agreed to go to mediation should any disputes arise about their kids. If one of them fails to show up, the other parent has permission to make the decision solo.
This comes after Ye was recently a no-show at his deposition with Kim's divorce attorney.
The Hulu star is also gaining a new home thanks to the settlement. RadarOnline.com has discovered Ye has given up the $4.5 million property right next door to Kim and will transfer the title in her name.
She'll be responsible for all expenses related to the 3,650 square foot home — and she'll likely tear it down as the home needs a ton of work.
Ye will keep his beachfront paradise in Malibu, despite putting a pin in construction. He'll also stay the proud owner of his two Wyoming ranches, his childhood home in Chicago, and a house in Belgium.
The embattled Yeezy founder won't have to pay spousal support, and neither will Kim. They both opted to wave any potential spousal support when they signed their prenuptial agreement before their 2014 wedding.
Their settlement had been a long time in the making.
She filed for divorce almost two years ago, but Ye dragged his feet until recently. As RadarOnline.com reported, Ye turned over his finances this month, signifying he was ready to move forward with their divorce.
The judge had already declared Kim and Ye both legally single, and the settlement was the last thing left.
Kimye is officially no more.