Kanye West Blames Adidas For Bank Freezing $75 Million In His Accounts, Unable To Use His Apple Pay

He invited the cameraman inside the studio where he started off with a song and a prayer. “Father, thank you for bringing us together this morning. Thank you for starting this week off … thank you for the oxygen, thank you for the food. Thank you for sending your son to die for us.”

Kanye then started to detail his plans for the week. He said he was working on his Donda Academy which he said was renamed The Donda Theology Engineering University. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the school was shut down after his antisemitic remarks but then reopened days later.