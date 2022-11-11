Kanye West Looks Worse For Wear In LA In First Sighting Since Moving Divorce From Kim Kardashian Forward
Kanye West was spotted out in Los Angeles looking exhausted as he walked into a meeting in a rare sighting of the embattled rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.
West, 45, was accompanied by two other men on the outing. The musician wore a black Balenciaga despite the fashion house cutting all ties with him after his antisemitic remarks. He finished off his look with a pair of black rain boots.
In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the former billionaire’s beard appears unkept and grown out. His companion appeared to smile while West did not seem to be in the same good spirits.
The last couple of weeks has been intense for West. He lost most of the sources of his income after his Adidas and GAP deals fell apart after his attacks on the Jewish community.
West has been dropped by several lawyers his talent agent — on top of being shunned by everyone from the fashion community.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, West has been making progress in his never-ending divorce from Kim Kardashian. This month, the rapper finally turned over his finances to his ex-wife.
The move is necessary for a divorce to progress and a settlement to be reached. All signs point to the couple finalizing the case by early next year.
Kardashian has been pleading for the divorce to be wrapped up ever since she filed in 2021.
In November 2021, she told the court, “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down."
“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021." She added, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."
The judge ended up granting Kardashian’s motion which made both parties legally single.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the exes finally started talking again at their son’s football game. The two had been not talking after he attacked her and her family on social media.