Kanye West's Yeezy Products To Be Sold By Adidas Under NEW Branding After Cutting Ties With Rapper Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye "Ye" West's popular Yeezy products will be sold by Adidas under a new name after the company severed ties with the designer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The decision was announced via a quarterly call on Wednesday as the German sportswear company owns the designs, while the trademark still belongs to West.
Adidas Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer reportedly said they will continue their sales with the updated branding.
"Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing product," he said, according to Insider. "We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023."
During a follow-up meeting with reporters, Ohlmeyer kept mum on their plans, instead reiterating that Adidas owns "all the versions and new colorways. It's our IP."
Ye owns the patent for the Yeezy slide, so that one may be off-limits.
When asked if the decision to proceed without West was without risk, Ohlmeyer said they "are working through all the options" and "when the time is right, we will be more specific."
In June, West went off after noticing Adidas selling shoes that resembled the Yeezy Slide, calling them "a fake YEEZY made by Adidas themselves."
"I'm not standing for this blatant copying no more," he wrote on Instagram in response to the Adidas Adilette slides.
Per the new report, Adidas will save roughly $302 million next year "because of royalties and marketing costs it will no longer pay to support the Yeezy business."
As RadarOnline.com previously learned, West's anti-semitic rant was the tip of the iceberg after Adidas had placed their partnership "under review" in the wake of his controversial "White Lives Matter" fashion statement.
The German sneaker giant parted ways with the Eazy rapper in October, dwindling down a large portion of his net worth.
