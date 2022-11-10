Kanye West's Yeezy Products To Be Sold By Adidas Under NEW Branding After Cutting Ties With Rapper Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Adidas Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer reportedly said they will continue their sales with the updated branding.

"Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing product," he said, according to Insider. "We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023."

During a follow-up meeting with reporters, Ohlmeyer kept mum on their plans, instead reiterating that Adidas owns "all the versions and new colorways. It's our IP."

Ye owns the patent for the Yeezy slide, so that one may be off-limits.