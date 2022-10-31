Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Kanye West

Kanye West's Inner Circle Fears Embattled Rapper Could Run Out Of Money Within Months After Adidas Cuts Off His Main Income Source

kanye west friends fear hell run out money months backlash adidas divorce kim pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 31 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kanye Wests inner circle fears the embattled musician could run out of money within months unless he decreases his spending drastically and stops living such a lavish life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that West’s sources of income have been cut down after he terminated his GAP deal and Adidas severed ties with him after his antisemitic remarks.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west friends fear hell run out money months backlash adidas divorce kim
Source: mega

The shoe company said it would be halting all payments to West immediately — while GAP still owes West an undisclosed amount from their deal.

The other available sources of income are his music catalog, new music, and live performances. The problem is venues are likely to be hesitant to book West.

Article continues below advertisement

The former billionaire was set to perform at the SoFi Stadium on November 4, but the venue canceled the show.

Page Six spoke to an insider who claimed that West does have an album finished but is without anybody to distribute it. His longtime deal with Def Jam ended in 2021. Other major labels are likely to avoid wanting to touch the record — in the wake of West’s attack on the Jewish community.

kanye west friends fear hell run out money months backlash adidas divorce kim
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

A source told the outlet that West pulls in around $5 million a year in royalties but “that’s about enough to pay his gas bill for his jet.”

Earlier this year, sources said West’s team attempted to sell his catalog and had meetings to gouge interest. However, the talks never went anywhere with no strong interest from potential buyers.

An insider told Page Six that Kanye does have “a lot of cash” but has a “high cash burn rate” due to his spending. One source believed West has more than $100 million in the bank but believed that could run out in months.

The source pointed to West’s purchase of a $57 million mansion in Malibu, Cali. The rapper bought the pad last year and has completely gutted the home — where he wants to spend millions to renovate the inside. Insiders claimed to Page Six that this project is at risk of being completed due to West’s financial troubles.

In 2016, West admitted he was $54 million in debt after attempting to launch his fashion line.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west friends fear hell run out money months backlash adidas divorce kim
Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, despite all the drama, West has held onto one divorce lawyer who has been attempting to finalize the rapper's never-ending divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.