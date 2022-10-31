Mystery At Sea: Manhattan Doctor Charged By Feds In Massive Fraud Scheme VANISHES In Long Island Boat ‘Accident’
A Manhattan doctor charged in a massive health fraud scheme mysteriously disappeared earlier this month following an alleged boat accident in the middle of the night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The doctor, Marvin Moy, allegedly disappeared the night of October 12 after his boat seemingly crashed into a larger vessel roughly 25 miles off the coast of Fire Island.
Moy’s boat, the Sure Shot, sank following the collision. According to the Coast Guard, Moy’s fellow passenger – who has not yet been identified – was the only one to be rescued following the alleged collision.
“The other person was recovered while Marvin remained missing,” a spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed.
“We conducted boat and helicopter searches for over 30 hours covering 4,830 nautical miles, finding only the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon that he was allegedly holding when he was last seen,” the spokesperson added. The search was reportedly called off after 30 hours.
Dr. Moy’s friends spoke out after his disappearance and expressed frustration over the lack of answers in connection to their friend’s sudden and mysterious disappearance.
“We’ve got unresolved questions. We do not know what happened,” one friend told the Post. “I would obviously like for my friend to be found. There’s still a chance he’s shipwrecked on some small rock.”
“Everyone would just want answers,” the friend added.
Dr. Moy’s disappearance came ten months after he was hit with federal charges in January in connection to a whopping $100 million health care fraud scheme.
According to the federal investigation, Dr. Moy allegedly conducted “painful electrodiagnostic testing” on patients who did not need the procedure. Moy maintained his innocence and was due in court one week after he disappeared on the night of October 12.
During a hearing on October 19, Moy’s lawyer told Judge Paul Gardephe that, according to the Coast Guard, Moy is not considered officially dead until the investigation into the doctor’s disappearance is over.
“The representative indicated that he would keep us apprised of any developments and that, ultimately, a report would be issued and that we would be provided such a report,” Moy’s lawyer said.
Nicholas Biase, who serves as a spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, further confirmed the government’s investigation into Moy’s disappearance is still ongoing.