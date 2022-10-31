Mystery At Sea: Manhattan Doctor Charged By Feds In Massive Fraud Scheme VANISHES In Long Island Boat ‘Accident’

Moy’s boat, the Sure Shot, sank following the collision. According to the Coast Guard, Moy’s fellow passenger – who has not yet been identified – was the only one to be rescued following the alleged collision.

“The other person was recovered while Marvin remained missing,” a spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed.

“We conducted boat and helicopter searches for over 30 hours covering 4,830 nautical miles, finding only the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon that he was allegedly holding when he was last seen,” the spokesperson added. The search was reportedly called off after 30 hours.