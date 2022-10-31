'He's Blaming Everyone But Himself': Chris Cuomo DEMANDS New Time Slot At NewsNation As Ratings Continue To Plummet
Chris Cuomo is reportedly demanding he receive a new time slot at NewsNation as his current program at 8 PM continues to suffer plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come less than one month after Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Cuomo, first premiered on October 3, the former CNN host is reportedly begging his bosses to give him the 9 PM time slot.
According to the New York Post, Cuomo recently met with NewsNation’s president, Michael Corn, demanding he be given the 9 PM time slot that is currently held by Dan Abrams.
“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and he’s starting to blame everyone but himself,” one NewsNation insider told the outlet. “He’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department and even the press department!”
“Chris was going around screaming that Newsmax is beating him,” the source added, referring to the fact Newsmax, like Fox News, MSNBC and CNN, is receiving better ratings than him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cuomo’s new show with NewsNation has been plagued by bad ratings ever since it first premiered nearly one month ago.
When Cuomo first debuted on October 3, the 52-year-old journalist garnered an abysmal 147,000 viewers. In the weeks following his show’s debut, Cuomo has garnered an even worse average of 119,000 viewers.
“He’s a Cuomo,” the source continued. “He doesn’t blame himself. His entire life he’s been told he’s special. No one is talking about his show.”
Even Cuomo’s best-rated show, which aired at 9 PM and garnered 214,000 viewers last week after the Senate candidate debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, was met with criticism from viewers and members of the media.
“The show sucks,” one TV executive told the Post. “Cuomo talked for 12 minutes straight. He did Fetterman debate analysis with no clips illustrating his points. It was just him ranting.”
Despite reports Cuomo is demanding he be given Abrams’ time slot at 9 PM, a spokesperson for NewsNation has denied such claims.
“Your information is completely, totally, 100% inaccurate,” the struggling network’s spokesperson told the outlet. “But we are glad that The Post [has] taken such an interest in NewsNation’s success.”
“We have talked to numerous people in our newsroom and on Chris’ staff and they are all very happy with the growth we’re seeing,” she added.
Other insiders at the network have suggested that even if Cuomo were to switch his 8 PM time slot with Abrams’ 9 PM time slot, it is unlikely the change would make any substantial difference.
“Chris has zero patience,” another insider shared. “This isn’t going to end well.”