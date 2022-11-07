Kanye West Hands Over Finances To Kim Kardashian, One Step Closer To Finalizing Divorce
Kanye West has handed over the final list of his finances to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — which is a sign that the two are close to FINALLY settling their never-ending divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, West handed over his final declaration regarding his financial situation which included an income and expense sheet.
In a divorce, each individual hands over a preliminary declaration at the start of the case and then a final declaration at the end. West had been refusing to cooperate with Kardashian and settle the divorce for months.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, West only recently handed over his preliminary declaration after hiring a new team of divorce lawyers. Now, he has handed over the final report to Kardashian which means the two are extremely close to wrapping up the entire case.
Kardashian turned over her preliminary declaration in 2021 but has yet to turn over her final list.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They agreed she would continue to live in the $60 million home in Hidden Hills they built together.
The divorce negotiations were initially described as “cordial” with Kim even agreeing to pay a lump sum to Kanye for the home to make things fair. However, it did not take long before West started both begging for his ex-wife to return to him and publicly attacking her and her family.
Kardashian has been pleading for the case to be finalized, to allow her to move on with her life.
Last year, she told the court, “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021." She added, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."
The judge signed off on Kardashian’s request to be legally single. However, the case remained open while the two worked out the division of their properties, child support and custody.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West has been losing lawyers left and right after his antisemitic remarks for the past couple of weeks. Attorney Robert Stephan Cohen — who represented Melinda Gates in her split from Bill — dropped West as a client last week.
California lawyer Nicholas A. Salick is the last remaining divorce lawyer working on the case.