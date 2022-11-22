Rebel Kanye West Blows Off Deposition In Kim Kardashian Divorce After Turning Over Finances
Kanye West took two steps forward and one step back in his divorce from Kim Kardashian because the rapper skipped out on a scheduled deposition in the case just weeks after playing nice and turning over his finances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kim's attorneys were set to grill Ye on November 16, but he was a no-show. Interestingly enough, the embattled rapper was seen partying it up with conservative right-winger Milo Yiannopoulos the following night. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim's ex was spotted chugging a glass of champagne while leaving his temporary new home Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with the alt-right political commentator last Thursday.
Despite blowing off his deposition, Ye will get one more chance.
He's agreed to sit for a do-over on November 29 at 9:30 AM, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Kanye better mind his p's and q's as the exes' divorce trial is scheduled for December 14.
Of course, there's always a chance Kanye and Kim will reach a settlement before then.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the Grammy winner seemed to be on the same page when he turned over his finances earlier this month, seemingly signifying the two were close to settling their never-ending divorce.
That idea went down the drain when Ye failed to show up to the deposition.
Kim's famous divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, wants to question Ye so she can decide what witnesses she should call for the trial. She also is hoping to figure out Kim and Kanye's sources of conflict.
The goal is to make the divorce — which has been nearly two years in the making — as smooth as possible.
Ye's been difficult throughout the process but seemed to be turning over a new leaf by giving up his income and expense sheet. RadarOnline.com told you — Ye is no longer a billionaire, losing his status after Adidas ditched its Yeezy partnership over his antisemitic comments last month.
Ye's career isn't the only thing on pause over his antisemitic fallout. This outlet learned he was forced to put a pin on the construction of his Malibu beach house, too.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. They share four kids together — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.