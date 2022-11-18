Kanye West Spotted With Disgraced Alt-Right Political Commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, Still Rocking Adidas

Kanye West was spotted with the alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos this week despite the current controversy surrounding the embattled rapper and Milo’s own fall from grace roughly five years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come in the wake of Kanye’s anti-Semitic remarks that cost him billions of dollars in contracts with brands like Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue, the 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer was seen partying with Milo in Los Angeles on Thursday night.