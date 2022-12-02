'It's Not True!' Kanye West Accused Of Spreading Affair Lies About Kim Kardashian & Chris Paul
Kim Kardashian's friends are scoffing at rumors she cheated on Kanye West with Chris Paul. Sources tell RadarOnline.com it never happened, claiming her ex-husband is attempting to deflect from his ongoing Hitler controversy.
Pals accuse Kanye of lying about the alleged affair, pointing out it's an "ongoing pattern" with Ye.
"This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com.
"He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake, Tristan, and countless others."
The insider also claimed he has an addiction to slut shaming his ex.
"Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex," the pal told us, adding he loves to "slut shame Kim."
Despite his antics, she remains unfazed. "She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children," the insider disclosed.
Kanye — who has been suspended from Twitter again — used the platform to attack the mother of his four children on Thursday before he got booted for posting an image of a swastika inside an altered Star of David.
Sharing that he wanted to “break one last window,” he posted the accusations about Kim and the married NBA star.
“Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim,” Ye claimed, posting a shot of Chris. "Goodnight."
Thursday was a big day for the Grammy winner as he went on Alex Jones' Infowars podcast and spewed more antisemitic hate.
Claiming he likes Hitler, Ye denied the Holocaust happened the way we've learned in the history books. He showed plenty of admiration for the Nazi Party leader — and none for his ex-wife.
While addressing his divorce from Kim, Ye said he turned to booze and threesomes after she decided to end their marriage in February 2021. He also strangely encouraged her to marry newly single Tom Brady and instructed his ex to "go to God."