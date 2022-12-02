Kanye West's Twitter Account SUSPENDED For Second Time After Spreading MORE Antisemitic Hate
Elon Musk showed Kanye West who's boss by temporarily taking away the rapper's Twitter privileges. The Twit Chief personally suspended Ye from the social media platform on Thursday after he posted more antisemitic hate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After he told Alex Jones on Infowars that he "likes Hitler" and stands by Balenciaga in the wake of their child BDSM scandal, Ye went on a Twitter tirade, posting a photo of an altered Star of David with a nazi swastika in the middle.
The embattled ex-billionaire captioned the disturbing image by promoting his campaign for the 2024 presidency, writing, "Ye24 Love Everyone." He also used the hashtag "free speech."
Elon released a statement on Friday, saying Ye violated Twitter's policies — which some found laughable considering the mess that's come of the platform with Musk's loosey-goosey takeover.
"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," the Twitter boss wrote.
He did not reveal how long Ye's account will be suspended — however, it appeared that the Grammy winner saw this coming. After sharing the antisemitic image, he turned his sights onto Elon.
Posting a photo of a pasty and shirtless Musk being hosed down on a yacht by multimillionaire Ari Emanuel, Ye wrote, "Let's always remember this as my last tweet."
Elon didn't seem to mind, responding by calling Ye's attempt to embarrass him "fine" and stating, "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!" He also made sure that everyone knew that "his [Ye's] account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari."
The troubled musician's suspension came just hours after his upsetting Infowars interview dropped, in which Ye expressed love and admiration for Hitler. He also claimed the Holocaust didn't happen the way we were taught.
The leader of the Nazi Party wasn't the only person he spoke about.
Ye also addressed his divorce from Kim Kardashian, claiming he turned to alcohol and threesomes after she decided to end their marriage in February 2021. He also strangely encouraged her to marry newly single Tom Brady and instructed his ex-wife to "go to God."
Ye later took to Twitter to accuse her of having an affair with NBA star Chris Paul.