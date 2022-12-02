Kanye West's Twitter Account SUSPENDED For Second Time After Spreading MORE Antisemitic Hate

After he told Alex Jones on Infowars that he "likes Hitler" and stands by Balenciaga in the wake of their child BDSM scandal, Ye went on a Twitter tirade, posting a photo of an altered Star of David with a nazi swastika in the middle.

The embattled ex-billionaire captioned the disturbing image by promoting his campaign for the 2024 presidency, writing, "Ye24 Love Everyone." He also used the hashtag "free speech."

