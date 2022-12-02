Kanye West Says He Turned To Booze & Threesomes After Split With Kim Kardashian In Wild 'InfoWars' Rant
Kanye West spilled his guts when he stopped by Alex Jones' podcast Infowars, and no one was off limits — not even his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Besides telling the world he likes Hitler and supporting Balenciaga in the wake of their BDSM scandal, Ye addressed his breakup with Kim, revealing he turned to alcohol and women after their split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Ye and Kim settled their divorce this week, marking an end to their bitter two-year battle. After agreeing to pay her $200k per month in child support, the Donda rapper, who recently fell from billionaire status, proved he had nothing else to lose.
"Since I lost my wife, since I lost my family and was no longer the priest in my home and have the say so, I was frustrated and I let the devil come and get me," Ye told the controversial conspiracy host. "I let the devil pull me in. Next thing you know I'm at New Year's Eve parties having threesomes."
He even talked about Kim's sex life — including her rebound, Pete Davidson, with BDE.
"She [Kim] was pushed into the sex tape, she was pushed into saying she had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace," Ye said, referencing a comment Kim made on The Kardashians.
The Grammy winner addressed his former in-laws' Hulu show, claiming the streaming network had an ulterior motive for Kim and her family.
"Hulu doesn't love you, Kim," Ye warned. "Disney does not love you, Kim. Come home, Kim. Come home to Christ." Continuing his plea to the mother of his four children, the musician-turned-political hopeful's message took a bizarre turn.
"Go to God. Go to Jesus. Go marry Tom Brady, but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together," Ye pleaded.
The rapper didn't hold back, admitting he was fond of Hitler and claiming the Holocaust didn't happen as the history books allege — something that not even Jones could get on board with.
He also brought white nationalist Nick Fuentes to the interview, just days after surprising Donald Trump by bringing him to dinner at Mar-a-Lago.