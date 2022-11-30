‘The Master Troll Got Trolled’: Kanye West 'Punked' Donald Trump By Bringing White Nationalist Nick Fuentes To Dinner
Kanye West played Donald Trump like a fiddle, setting him up by bringing known white nationalist Nick Fuentes to dinner to punk the ultimate troll — the former president and his 2024 competition, at least according to a longtime Trump advisor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The advisor claimed it was all an elaborate set-up to make Trump look bad.
“The master troll got trolled,” the unnamed person told NBC News in an article published on Tuesday. “Kanye punked Trump.”
#45 faced backlash after he hosted Kanye and Nick for dinner at Mar-a-Lago days before Thanksgiving. Ye is still reeling from his antisemitic comments while Nick is a notorious Holocaust denier.
The rapper reportedly did Trump dirty by surprising him with Nick's attendance. In a crisis PR move for the ages, Trump denied knowing Nick or anything about his background amid the fallout.
But, according to Ye, the former president was "really impressed with Nick Fuentes," an accusation the controversial musician made in a video posted on Twitter the following day.
The rapper's far-right political advisor Milo Yiannopoulos also took credit for sabotaging Trump with Nick's unexpected appearance, calling himself “the architect” of the plan.
Trump released a statement following the backlash.
“Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular ‘having to do with his business,’” Trump said in his last statement issued on Saturday.
“We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, ‘any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP..’ Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.”
However, the damage had already been done. Republicans, including his ex-VP Mike Pence, slammed Trump for breaking bread with the white nationalist — giving them yet another reason not to push him forward as the GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race.