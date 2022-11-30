‘The Master Troll Got Trolled’: Kanye West 'Punked' Donald Trump By Bringing White Nationalist Nick Fuentes To Dinner

Trump released a statement following the backlash.

“Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular ‘having to do with his business,’” Trump said in his last statement issued on Saturday.

“We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, ‘any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP..’ Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.”

However, the damage had already been done. Republicans, including his ex-VP Mike Pence, slammed Trump for breaking bread with the white nationalist — giving them yet another reason not to push him forward as the GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race.