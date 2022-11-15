'Extra Behind-The-Scenes Tension': Donald Trump 'Begging' Ivanka & Jared To Join Him At Mar-a-Lago For 2024 Presidential Bid Announcement

Donald Trump is reportedly “begging” his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to join him at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night when he officially announces his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after both Ivanka and Jared served as top officials in Trump’s two prior presidential campaigns – and sole term in the Oval Office – the couple are reportedly hesitant to join the former president when he throws his hat into the 2024 election ring at 9 PM Tuesday night.