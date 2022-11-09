'He Is No Doubt In The Rearview Mirror': Republican Party TURNS On Ex-Prez Donald Trump After Disappointing Midterm Results
Members of the Republican Party are reportedly turning their backs on Donald Trump after a number of the candidates the ex-president endorsed failed to win their midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development, only hours after Trump and the Republicans learned that they failed to produce the “red wave” as they had expected.
But while Trump is reportedly “blaming everyone” but himself for his party’s devastating Tuesday night performance at the polls, many other members of the GOP are outright blaming Trump in particular for the surprising series of losses.
According to Daily Mail, a number of Republicans have been expressing their frustrations with Trump in the wake of the party’s abysmal election night.
“GOP source tells me ‘If it wasn't clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem,'” Fox News’ White House correspondent tweeted Wednesday morning.
“They were all bad candidates,” one of Trump’s own advisors told CNN regarding the candidates the ex-president chose to endorse. “Candidates matter.”
“This is a pivot point for the Republican party,” said Georgia's Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, whose own state’s Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is coming down to the wire. “Donald Trump is no doubt in the rearview mirror. It is time to move on with the party.”
Republican voters also turned their backs on Trump following election night, because although the party still has a chance to take control of both the House and the Senate, Tuesday night was not the night the former president promised it would be.
“Time to move on from Trump,” tweeted one Republican.
“Unless something changes, one thing is clear: Trump is politically toxic,” wrote another. “Most of the people he endorsed have failed…again. Time to move on.”
“Don’t know [if] it’s going blue or not, just that tonight is FAR below expectations,” tweeted yet another upset GOP voter. “That and the [party] needs to turn the page on Trump and move toward DeSantis.”
Surprisingly, in an interview before election night, Trump seemingly foresaw that he would be blamed if his candidates did not perform well at the voting booths.
“If they win I should get all the credit,” he said earlier this week. “And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
“But it will probably be just the opposite,” he continued. “When they win, I think they're going to do very well, I'll probably be getting very little credit, and if they do badly, they will blame everything on me.”