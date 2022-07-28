Ex-Trump Chief Of Staff John Kelly Once ‘Shoved’ Ivanka Trump In A Fit Of 'Rage', Jared Kushner Claims

According to Kushner, in excerpts of the memoir obtained by the Washington Post, Kelly shoved Ivanka in a “fit of rage” as the two Trump Administration personnel passed each other in the West Wing hallway outside the Oval Office.

“One day he had just marched out of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office,” Kushner wrote regarding the incident. “Ivanka was walking down the main hallway of the West Wing when she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, ‘Hello, chief.’”

The excerpt continued, “Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn’t hurt, and didn’t make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage Kelly had shown his true character.”