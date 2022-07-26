Jared Kushner Battled Thyroid Cancer While Working In White House, Tried To Hide Condition From President And Father-In-Law
Top Advisor to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, battled cancer as he served in the White House, Radar has learned.
Kushner is also the son-in-law of the former Republic president.
The diagnosis was revealed on Monday in an excerpt from Kushner’s upcoming memoir, according to media reports.
Kushner served as senior advisor to Trump and didn’t tell the president about his diagnosis of thyroid cancer in 2019, he revealed.
"[We] scheduled the operation for the Friday before Thanksgiving," he wrote, according to the New York Times. "That way, I would miss the least amount of time in the office. My absence might even go unnoticed. That’s how I wanted it."
Kushner noted that he only shared his condition with his wife, Ivanka, two White House aides and former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. He added he tried not to think about the tumor.
"When I did think about it, I reminded myself that it was in the hands of God and the doctors, and that whatever happened was out of my control. At moments, I caught myself wondering whether I would need extensive treatment."
Thyroid cancer, while still serious, has a 98 percent 5-year survival rate, according to the American Cancer Society.
President Trump found out about the diagnosis even though Kushner said he tried to keep it hidden, according to the Times. Donald Trump then asked him If he was nervous about his planned surgery.
Kushner asked the president how he knew about his condition, and Donald Trump played coy.
"I'm the president,” Kushner recalled Trump saying. “I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here."