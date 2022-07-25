The Secret Paul Sorvino Took To The Grave

Paul Sorvino was not shy about his disdain for Harvey Weinstein, once threatening to take matters into his own hands before the disgraced movie mogul was incarcerated.

The late Goodfellas actor trashed the film producer back in 2018 after his daughter, Mira Sorvino, was one of many women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Mira and her father were very close — as shown in her loving tribute amid news of Sorvino's death on Monday — and he was outraged to discover Weinstein made a pass at her.