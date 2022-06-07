Harvey Weinstein Sues Chrysler, Claims Jeep Accident Left Him 'Paralyzed' & Bound To Walker

Harvey Weinstein is suing Chrysler, claiming that a faulty braking system in one of their Jeeps led to him being “rendered paralyzed” after a 2019 car accident, Radar has learned.

According to court documents recently filed by the 70-year-old disgraced movie producer, the car manufacturer lent him one of their 2017 Jeep Wranglers in August 2019 to have their product featured in an unspecified film he was working on at the time.