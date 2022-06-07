Amber Heard Slams Ex-Husband Johnny Depp Over First TikTok After $15 Million Defamation Win

This statement mirrors the one Heard released after a 7-person jury found in favor of Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages over an op-ed she wrote in which she described herself as a domestic violence survivor.

The 36-year-old Aquaman actress did not name her ex in the article, but he decided to sue her for $50 million anyway. According to Depp, Heard's "false" allegations of abuse cost him his career.