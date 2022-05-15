Juror Who Frequently Bragged About Delivering Harvey Weinstein Guilty Verdict Accused Of Sexual Assault

Now, two women known only as Jane Doe 1, 29, and Jane Doe 2, 27, have come forward to accuse Brecher of drugging and raping them. Although the alleged victims claimed the assaults took place at different times, both stated they were coerced into sexual relationships with the former Branca USA CEO, and that they lost consciousness shortly after having drinks with the businessman.

The court filing obtained by New York Post asserted Brecher was known for boasting about his role in the Hollywood producer's guilty verdict. One of the reported victims recalled a time when he allegedly said "he saw women on the subway reading about the Weinstein verdict with tears in their eyes, thinking about their own sexual abuse, and that they had him to thank for singlehandedly delivering that verdict."

Both accusers filed a lawsuit with Manhattan Federal Court against the Fratelli Branca subsidiary, rather than against Brecher himself.