'Ron DeSanctimonious Is Playing Games!' Ex-Prez Donald Trump SLAMS Ron DeSantis After Florida Governor's Midterm Victory

“Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017 – he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers,” Trump said following DeSantis’ gubernatorial reelection on Tuesday night.

“Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would endorse him, he could win,” the former president added.

“When I endorsed him, it was as though, to use a bad term, a nuclear weapon went off,” Trump alleged further before focusing on DeSantis’ rival at the time, Putnam. “He said, 'I went from having it made, with no competition, to immediately getting absolutely clobbered after your endorsement.”