Donald Trump URGED To Delay 2024 Presidential Election Bid After 'Sabotaging' GOP's Unmaterialized Midterm 'Red Wave'

Donald Trump has reportedly been urged by his advisors to delay his suspected 2024 presidential election bid following allegations he “sabotaged” the GOP’s long-promised “red wave” during this season’s midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has been hinting at another run for president over the past few weeks – although he was initially instructed to hold off on the announcement until after the midterm elections.