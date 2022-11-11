Donald Trump URGED To Delay 2024 Presidential Election Bid After 'Sabotaging' GOP's Unmaterialized Midterm 'Red Wave'
Donald Trump has reportedly been urged by his advisors to delay his suspected 2024 presidential election bid following allegations he “sabotaged” the GOP’s long-promised “red wave” during this season’s midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has been hinting at another run for president over the past few weeks – although he was initially instructed to hold off on the announcement until after the midterm elections.
During a rally in Iowa on November 3, the former president implied an announcement for his official run in 2024 was imminent.
"And now in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious — I will very, very, very probably do it again," he told a crowd of his supporters in Sioux Falls.
Over the weekend, the 76-year-old businessman-turned-politician was reportedly told to hold off on the announcement while he was campaigning for then-Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz – who lost his election on Tuesday to his Democratic rival, John Fetterman.
Trump then proceeded to provide yet another hint about his upcoming run during a campaign rally in Ohio on Monday, telling his supporters to expect a “very big announcement” on November 15.
But now, according to Daily Mail, both Trump’s own advisors, as well as fellow GOP members, are urging the one-term president to delay his candidacy for 2024 even further after the majority of the candidates he endorsed lost their midterm elections.
“Never forget. Trump picked sure losers in winnable races,” Gregg Nunziata, a former member of Senator Marco Rubio's team, said after Tuesday’s night disappointing results. “He picked weak candidates in otherwise slam dunk races requiring the party to spend tons of money we'd rather spend elsewhere.”
“I mean, we had a historic opportunity and Trump's recruitment of unelectable candidates blew it for us,” said veteran Republican strategist Scott Reed. “Trump has now lost three elections in a row for the Republican Party and it's time to snap out of this foolishness.”
Jacqui Heinrich, the White House correspondent for Fox News, claimed GOP members were texting her with the indication they were turning their backs on Trump after he “sabotaged” the party’s chances of providing a “red wave” of Republican wins.
“GOP source tells me 'If it wasn't clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem,” she tweeted on Wednesday morning.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump allegedly became “livid," lashed out, and “screamed at everybody” after Tuesday night’s elections – even going so far as to blame his wife, Melania, and Fox News host Sean Hannity for the election slump.
“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz,” tweeted Trump biographer and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. “Including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him.”
“There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case,” Haberman added.
While the GOP is blaming Trump for their failure to garner a much anticipated “red wave," the majority of the party’s members are now reportedly looking towards Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to potentially represent the party in the next presidential election.
“Between being Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis tonight, you want to be Ron DeSantis,” Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff, said after the majority of election results were called Tuesday night. “DeSantis wins tonight and Trump is not doing very well.”