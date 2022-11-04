Donald Trump Is Expected To Announce 2024 Presidential Bid After Midterm Elections, Source Reveals

Former president Donald Trump is rumored to be waiting for November 14 — one week after the midterm elections — to announce his bid for the 2024 presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nFollowing the predicted announcement, the former president is expected to go on a series of political events similar to the red wave rallies that he's held across the country leading up to this November's midterms.According to Axios, several sources have revealed the November 14 prediction. Trump has come close to making a rash announcement ahead of the strategic date, including at his recent rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on November 3. \n\n"And now in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious — I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump said to his supporters in Iowa. "And now in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious — I will very, very, very probably do it again."\n\nAs is expected with Trump's vocabulary, the former president tested the waters of a future bid at the rally and riled up the crowd as he was met with applause."That's all I'm telling you, very soon," he concluded, leaving his supporters on the edge of their seats. \n\nThe former president is continuing his press tour for the midterms and is expected to appear at a town hall in Pennsylvania, where he will offer support to senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz — who is in a tight race with John Fetterman. \n\nFetterman just received the endorsement blessing from one of Dr. Oz's old pals, Oprah Winfrey. \n\nVery few Republican leaders have spoken out against Trump, even in the wake of his legal matters at the state and federal levels, until former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.Ryan plainly said the GOP won't nominate Trump for the 2024 presidential race because the party wants to come out victorious.\n\n"We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win," Ryan told Fox Business. "That new swing voter in American politics is the suburban voter, and it's really clear the suburban voter doesn't like Trump, but they like Republicans."\n\nRyan doubled down on his stance that a Trump nomination would force swing voters to vote blue. "So I think anybody not named Trump, I think is so much more likely to win the White House for us," he stated.