'There’s A Substantial Risk In Waiting': Republicans Expect Ex-Prez Donald Trump To Be INDICTED 'A Couple Weeks' After Midterm Elections
Republicans are reportedly bracing for ex-President Donald Trump to be indicted by the Department of Justice just weeks after the upcoming midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes roughly one week before the midterm elections take place on Tuesday, November 8, and also Trump continues to hint that he will run for president once again in the 2024 election.
But behind closed doors, Republican lawmakers are reportedly worried that United States Attorney General Merrick Garland will indict Trump on federal charges anywhere between 60 to 90 days after the midterm elections – although they also believe an indictment against the former president will only increase support for the 76-year-old embattled businessman-turned-politician.
“A couple of weeks after the election, I assume that [Garland] will indict Trump,” one person only described as a “veteran aide” to Trump told Daily Mail. “There’s a substantial risk in waiting.”
“People have been talking about splintering support and dampening enthusiasm among Republican voters for him,” another source told the outlet. “An indictment could actually galvanize and reunify Republicans around him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump is currently under federal investigation in connection to two separate cases: the alleged mishandling of classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office in January 2021 and his alleged role in inciting the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol building.
In August, just a few days after the FBI launched a search and seizure operation at his Palm Beach, Florida, property to recover the allegedly stolen classified documents, it was revealed Trump was under federal investigation for obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act.
Then, in late October, the January 6 House Select Committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump in relation to their ongoing investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.
While Trump is currently back and forth with the Justice Department regarding the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in August, the January 6 House Select Committee has given him until Friday, November 4 to hand over the necessary documents being requested.
The former president was also ordered to sit for a deposition on November 14, although some Democratic lawmakers don’t believe Trump will appear to testify unless the hearing is made public.
Meanwhile, Trump has since decided to delay an announcement, in which he will officially declare his run for the White House again in 2024 until after the midterm elections.