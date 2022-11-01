Herschel Walker's Second Accuser Claims He Pushed For Abortion, Warned 'She & The Child Wouldn't Be SAFE'

"He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child and he said that — because of his wife's family and powerful people around him, that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe," she, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, claimed.

"It is very menacing, and I felt threatened, and I thought I had no choice," Doe alleged, stating she had been on birth control before finding out she was expecting.

After having second thoughts about getting rid of her child, she claimed Walker drove her to the clinic and paid for the procedure with cash back in April 1993, alleging their tryst began while he was a married man.