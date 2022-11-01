How Stacey Freeman Makes Parenting Fun

She demonstrates to her followers that being a good parent doesn't necessarily mean they have to give up on their passions. Instead, they can be a great parent and still pursue their career goals and aspirations. . Stacey Freeman also uses her platform to encourage others to pursue a posh life.

When Stacey Freeman got her Ph. D, her kids were three and four. She had also just started her business which meant she had to wear three hats; mother, student, and entrepreneur. Many didn't think she could make it at the time, and they tried to discourage her. But Stacey was resilient. She continued showing up and has now established herself as a successful educator, entrepreneur and mom.

Stacey Freeman explains that as a mother, you should endeavor to be kind and patient with yourself. Don't beat yourself up when things don't go your way; instead, focus on finding a better solution.

"Many of us feel like we are failing if our kids' childhoods aren't 'perfect,' and we end up putting a lot of pressure on ourselves to do it all. The best advice to any mother is to realize that we can have it all, but not all on the same day. Some days we'll have to put work aside for our kids. Some days, we'll have to focus more on work, and we might have to buy store-bought cupcakes instead of making the Pinterest version. It's all about finding balance most days and forgiving ourselves when things aren't perfect," says Stacey Freeman.