Diddy Wrote $10 Million Check To Help Elon Musk Purchase Twitter

According to sources, Diddy invested in Musk's purchase because he "believes" in Musk's vision for Twitter, in addition to wanting "a seat at the table."

Diddy's iconic presence in the music industry helped propel him to hit billionaire status like Musk.

Diddy is among Wall Street loans and other high-profile wealthy investors that allowed Musk's deal to come to fruition. While the two seem like an unlikely business pair, they share similar circles. Both were spotted at Kanye West's Donda 2 experience in February and Dave Chappelle's show in May.

While Musk has referred to himself as "Chief Twit" and promised free speech to thrive on the site, the Twitter takeover has been going as smoothly as a Tesla crash.