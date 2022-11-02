'The Expectation Is Literally To Work 24/7': Elon Musk Orders Twitter Staff To Work 84-Hour Weeks As 75% Of Employees Face Being Fired
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered his employees at Twitter to work upwards of 84 hours a week in an effort to reach newly implemented deadlines, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest development comes just days after the 51-year-old billionaire officially took over as the popular social media platform’s CEO on Thursday.
According to Business Insider, Musk is not only ordering his employees to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week, but he has also threatened to cut a whopping 75% of Twitter’s workforce following his $44 billion acquisition of the company.
Workers at Twitter revealed that, starting on Friday, Musk ordered a nearly complete overhaul of the platform – made up predominantly of new coding projects and “major changes” to the platform’s verification service.
Even more surprising is the fact that the Tesla and SpaceX founder issued an internal message throughout the company ordering staffers to essentially keep working until the changes to the platform’s verification service is completed.
"The expectation is literally to work 24/7 to get this out,” part of the internal message reportedly read – although the message did not say whether workers will receive overtime pay or time off in lieu for the extra time they are being told to put in to their projects.
The message also reportedly failed to say whether or not those who work the requested 24/7 will be given job security in the wake of Musk’s claims he will cut 75% of the Twitter workforce – leading many staffers to believe Musk is using this latest request as a test to see who within the company works the hardest.
While Twitter’s staffers are ordered to complete their newly assigned tasks by a tight early November deadline, the company’s managers have reportedly been assigned to carry out intricate performance reviews of each current employee.
This has reportedly led some Twitter managers forced to sleep in their offices to guarantee their assessment reviews are completed before Musk cuts 25% of the company’s staff in his upcoming first round of layoffs.
These latest revelations came to light shortly after Musk dissolved the platform’s board of directors on Monday, making the new Twitter CEO the sole director overseeing the $41 billion company moving forward.