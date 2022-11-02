Iowa Teens Brutally Murdered Thier Spanish Teacher Because Of Poor Grades, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors say two Iowa teenagers killed their teacher because they got a bad grade, Radar has learned.
Documents filed Nov. 1 stated that as the reason Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale killed Nohema Graber, their high school Spanish teacher, in Fairfield, Iowa, according to officials.
The hearing was scheduled for a judge to hear whether or not they will suppress any evidence in the case.
Miller's lawyer wants the court to strike down the use of four search warrants and to dismiss evidence from his home, remarks he made to police, and information retrieved from his cellphone and Snapchat account.
According to police, Graber's body was discovered in a Fairfield park on Nov. 3, 2021. It was reportedly hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. Authorities say Graber was beaten to death with a baseball bat, as FrontPageDetectives reported.
Miller and Goodale were 16 when they were alleged to have committed the crime. Police say Miller met with Graber at Fairfield High School on Nov. 2, 2021, to discuss his grade. The teacher later drove her van to a park where she often took daily walks after school. According to witnesses, later in the day two males were seen leaving the park in the van.
The van was later found at the end of a rural road, and a witness picked up the two teenagers as they walked to town on that rural road. While speaking with police, Miller said he was frustrated by how Graber taught Spanish and how his poor grade was hurting his GPA.
“The poor grade is believed to be the motive behind the murder of Graber which directly connects Miller,” court documents filed by the Jefferson County attorney, Chauncey Moulding, and assistant Iowa attorney general, Scott Brown, said.
After initially denying any involvement in Graber's disappearance, Miller told police that a "roving group of masked kids" made him give up his wheelbarrow to move her body and drive her van away from the park.
According to court documents, a witness shared photos of a Snapchat conversation “that identify Goodale’s admissions that he acted in concert with another person to bring about Graber’s death.” The witness told police that Goodale mentioned both he and Miller by name.
Miller's attorney stated that the search warrants were illegal because “law enforcement failed to provide information to the issuing magistrate to show the informant is reliable or that the information from the informant should be considered reliable."
Miller's trial is scheduled for March 20, and Goodale's is slated for Dec. 5. Both 17-year-olds will be tried as adults, according to The Guardian.