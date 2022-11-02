‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida.
An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.”
“This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s idea,” the source spilled. They added that the NFL quarterback “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things … he didn’t want the divorce and he didn’t want this marriage to end.”
He “didn't want the kids to have divorced parents; he wanted to work this out,” the source added.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tom and Gisele attempted to work out their issues by attending couples therapy. However, the sessions did little to help to solve the couple’s problems.
Another insider said that Gisele was not open to Tom’s last-minute attempts. She felt that “it was a little bit too little, too late.”
"She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't,” they said. The source said while Gisele was incredibly happy for Tom and his NFL success, she felt that towards the end “he wasn’t hearing what she was saying.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele had been fighting for months before the divorce about his decision to unretire from the NFL.
Sources told Page Six in September that the supermodel fled the couple’s home in Tampa, Florida. The outlet said that Gisele had taken a solo trip to Costa Rica.
Once she returned, Gisele decided to move into a rental in Miami instead of going back to the family home. The couple quickly hired divorce lawyers and hashed out a settlement before Gisele filed her petition.
The case was finalized by the court within hours. For her part, sources who have seen Gisele in the days since she became a single woman said, "You would never know she was going through a split from her husband."