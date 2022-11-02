‘I Took My Ring Off’: Ex-‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Breaks Silence On Divorce From Estranged Husband Mike Hill, Reveals She Doesn’t Regret The Decision
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has broken her silence about what led to her split from her husband Mike Hill, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bailey, 55, appeared on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast Two Ts in a Pod where she opened up about her marriage crumbling and what the “final straw” for her was.
"I felt like we weren't friends anymore," Bailey said. "I felt like it was just going toward we're just not going to be friends if we didn't pump the brakes."
"This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage," she continued. "Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend."
When asked how she is holding up, Bailey said: "I do have good days and bad days."
However, the Bravo star appeared to have no second thoughts about her decision to divorce. "I don't think either one of us regret our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward," she added. "It's not final yet. We're still going through the process, so we're still technically married. For me, there's still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he's my husband."
"I took my ring off the day of the announcement but until then, I had it on all this time. Although, we were going through some things," she said. "It's just weird, you guys. It's just weird."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Bailey and Hill decided to split nearly 2 years after they got hitched.
A source said, “They really do love each other and it wasn't anything scandalous or anyone at fault … it just didn't work out.”
Later in the chat, Bailey shut down rumors that she would be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta as a “friend” of the cast. She said, "I don't know where this information came from, but it's not true. And if it was true, I would hope that I would get to come back as a Housewife along with you, Teddi, and not a dag-on friend."