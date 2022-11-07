Ex-Prez Donald Trump 'Talked Out Of Announcing' 2024 Election Bid During Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign Rally
Former President Donald Trump was reportedly “talked out of announcing” his 2024 presidential election bid during Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Senate campaign rally over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising revelation came amid reports ex-President Trump is “itching” to announce his bid for 2024.
But according to NBC News, the 76-year-old businessman-turned-politician’s advisors suggested against announcing his bid for the 2024 presidential election so as not to distract from the upcoming midterm elections.
Trump’s advisors were allegedly particularly worried that Trump’s announcement of a presidential bid in two years would “distract” from the GOP’s chances to take back both Congress and the Senate during Tuesday’s elections.
Trump also came under fire during his rally for Dr. Oz on Saturday night in Pennsylvania after the former president slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – another GOP politician who is expected to throw his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential election.
“We’re winning big, big, big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said. “There it is, Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent.”
“Not tired of winning. Governor DeSantis, you've proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for DeSantis,” Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former Secretary of State, tweeted shortly after Trump’s remarks against DeSantis.
“DeSantis is a far more effective leader of the Right than Trump was, if, that is, you expect a leader to get a lot done, rather than just talking about it and owning the libs,” wrote Rod Dreher, the senior editor at the GOP outlet The American Conservative, who also called the former president an “idiot.”
“When Desantis wins huge on Tuesday, it will be despite Trump — not because of him, as Trump will try to claim,” said Guy Benson, an editor at another conservative outlet called Townhall. “Despite his instinctive, childish pettiness, he’s doing Ron quite a favor.”
Although Trump did not officially announce his running in 2024 on Saturday night, he did essentially hint at it after bringing up the possibility.
“I don't want to do that right now because I'd like to do it,” he told the crowd. “I want to have the focus tonight be on Dr. Oz, and Doug Mastriano. Because we have to win, alright?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump is expected to officially announce his 2024 run for president on November 14 – roughly one week after the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8.