Ex-Prez Donald Trump LASHES OUT After Devastating Midterm Election Losses, Blames Wife Melania Over Dr. Oz Endorsement
Ex-President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out behind closed doors this week after suffering a devastating series of losses in the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes not only after the former president promised his supporters a “red wave” of wins Tuesday night, but also just days after Trump told his followers to expect a “very big announcement” on November 15 – which many suspected to be him announcing his bid for the 2024 presidential election.
But after a substantial number of Trump’s own candidates lost their elections during the midterms, the 76-year-old businessman-turned-politician reportedly became “livid” and started “screaming at everybody.”
That is the revelation made by one of the former president’s own advisors who spoke to CNN on Wednesday regarding the way Trump conducted himself following his major defeat Tuesday night.
Even more surprising are reports Trump is blaming everyone but himself for the poor way his candidates performed at the polls – including even his own wife, Melania.
“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz,” tweeted Trump biographer and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
“Including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Haberman added, referring to the Trump-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz who lost the election to his Democratic rival, John Fetterman.
Haberman also claimed many Republican lawmakers are advising Trump to hold back on his announcement next week in which he is expected to officially reveal his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.
“There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case,” she also wrote on Wednesday.
Despite reports Trump is lashing out behind closed doors, and despite the fact many of his candidates failed to win their seats on Tuesday night, Trump told his followers it had been a “GREAT EVENING” via his social media platform Truth Social.
Trump’s spokesperson, Taylor Budowich, also spoke and said reports claiming the ex-president was “livid” and “screaming at everybody” are “completely fake.”
“Out of the races that have been called, President Trump has racked up over 215 wins for his endorsements—a truly unprecedented accomplishment and something only possible because of President Trump's ability to pick and elect winners,” Budowich said, although at least five of Trump’s highest-profile candidates lost their elections.
“As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to champion his America First agenda that won overwhelmingly at the ballot box last night,” Budowich added, despite the election results proving otherwise.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, while Trump is allegedly lashing out and blaming everyone but himself for Tuesday night’s election outcomes, many Republican lawmakers are turning their backs on the former president in favor of Florida Governor – and possible 2024 presidential hopeful – Ron DeSantis.