Ex-Prez Donald Trump LASHES OUT After Devastating Midterm Election Losses, Blames Wife Melania Over Dr. Oz Endorsement

Ex-President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out behind closed doors this week after suffering a devastating series of losses in the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising development comes not only after the former president promised his supporters a “red wave” of wins Tuesday night, but also just days after Trump told his followers to expect a “very big announcement” on November 15 – which many suspected to be him announcing his bid for the 2024 presidential election.