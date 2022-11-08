Donald Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi An 'Animal' & Joe Biden 'Cognitively-Impaired'
Ex-President Donald Trump promised a “very big announcement” while garnering Republican support this week ahead of the midterm elections – although he shielded away from officially announcing his bid for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former president promised the news would come on November 15, and he made the promise while stumping for Republican candidate J. D. Vance at Ohio’s Dayton International Airport on Monday.
After hinting about his upcoming announcement on November 15, which many believe will be when he marks his official run for 2024, Trump spoke about Tuesday’s midterm elections and a number of Republican officials he wants to be re-elected.
“We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” he told the Ohio crowd on Monday while endorsing candidates like Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
But despite leaving his supporters waiting one week longer for an official announcement, and despite expressing the importance for the Republican party to take back both the House and Senate during this week’s midterm elections, Trump also spoke at length about the Democrats.
“Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals, they're human beings,” the 76-year-old businessman-turned-politician said regarding his rhetoric towards immigrants and criminals. “I said no, they're animals.”
“Of course, I think she's an animal, too, if you want to know the truth,” he added, according to Daily Mail.
Trump also targeted Joe Biden during his rally in Ohio on Monday by showing a montage of the current president’s many blunders – a montage Trump followed up with by calling Biden “cognitively-impaired.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was previously rumored to announce his run for the 2024 presidential election on November 14.
Although it is not known why Trump pushed the announcement back by one day, he was also reportedly set to make the announcement over the weekend before he was talked out of doing so by his own advisors.
According to NBC News, the former president’s advisors were particularly worried Trump’s announcement of a presidential bid would “distract” from the GOP’s chances to take back both Congress and the Senate during Tuesday’s elections.
Earlier this month, during a rally in Iowa, Trump once again hinted he was throwing his hat into the country’s presidential election ring.
"And now in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious — I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump said to his supporters last week. "That's all I'm telling you, very soon.”