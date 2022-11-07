President Joe Biden Nearly STUMBLES Off Stage During Chaotic Rally In New York
President Joe Biden gave a chaotic rally in New York over the weekend where he nearly fell off the event’s stage and also sparred back and forth with a heckler in the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sensational incident took place on Sunday as Biden made an appearance in Yonkers, New York to help endorse gubernational candidate and current NY Governor Kathy Hochul.
Hochul, who was named governor of New York following the resignation of disgraced former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo in August 2020, is running for her first full term against GOP rival and House Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday.
But Sunday’s event started off poorly, and only grew worse as it went on, because President Biden almost fell off the stage just moments after walking up to speak.
“Oops, stepping on a – hmm – it's black,” the 79-year-old president, who turns 80 later this month, said after regaining his balance. “Anyway…”
Then, shortly thereafter, President Biden was heckled by a protestor in the crowd at the event at Sarah Lawrence College.
“I know I don't look it, but I've been around for a little while,” the president quipped before the heckler started yelling up at him.
“Let 'em holler. Let 'em holler,” Biden fired back. “That's more like my generation, alright. I'm with ya.”
To make matters worse, one audience member reportedly fainted while President Biden was giving his remarks – forcing the commander in chief to stop what he was saying before making sure the attendee received the help they needed.
“Okay, I got it, I got it,” the president said as the audience started reacting to the fainting attendee. “Let's get a little bit of help here. Someone fainted. I've got it, I've got it. We'll get some help over here.”
Additionally, President Biden stopped his speech numerous times throughout his appearance in Yonkers on Sunday night to interact with the crowd – particularly with one audience member who kept shouting at the president over “drilling.”
“No more drilling. There is no more drilling,” Biden told the upset anti-drilling audience member. “I haven't formed any new drilling. No.”
Biden previously came under fire on Friday after he gave a speech in California vowing to shut down coal mines across America in favor of more sustainable wind farms and solar plants.
Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin slammed the president over Friday’s comments, calling Biden’s remarks “twisted,” “offensive” and “disgusting.”
“Being cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country who literally put their lives on the line to help and power this country is offensive and disgusting,” Senator Manchin said.