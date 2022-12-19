‘It’s A Toxic Situation Right Now’: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Marriage On The Rocks: Sources
Trump family political outcast Jared Kushner’s marriage to the former president’s daughter Ivanka is coming apart at the seams, RadarOnline.com has learned, with insiders revealing the two are constantly at each other’s throats.
“It’s all falling apart,” dished an insider. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”
“It’s a toxic situation right now,” said the source. The once rock-solid 13-year union allegedly began to crumble after Ivanka’s father, Donald, lost the 2020 presidential election triggering the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” said the source. “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”
Back in November, Ivanka declared on social media that she didn’t want anything to do with her dad’s 2024 presidential campaign, even after he begged her to back him.
“The result is Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps,” said the insider. “And she’s begun to have regrets. She didn’t sign up to be a pariah in her own family!”
- Trouble In Paradise? Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Icy Encounter At Yacht Party In Wake Of Donald Campaign Drama
- Ivanka Trump Unbothered In Wake Of Dad Donald's Fallout From Dining With Kanye West & White Nationalist
- Ivanka Trump Gets Cozy With Qatar PM At World Cup Match Despite Backlash Over Human Rights Violations
The mother of three first crossed the line when she and Jared, both 41, voluntarily testified at the Jan 6th congressional committee. At the time, Ivanka told investigators she didn’t believe the 2020 election was stolen — despite her father’s repeated and unsubstantiated claims.”
“Donald was furious with Ivanka. He and her brothers Donnie and Eric considered her testimony a betrayal,” said the source. “They believe she and Jared have chosen sides — and it aint’ with them. It’s with all their glittery, gala-going friends who don’t happen to like Donald all that much.”
As Ivanka struggles, Jared has apparently turned a cold shoulder toward her conflicting feelings – even though the twosome has been pictured holding hands in Miami.
“Jared is riding high right now with the success of his new investment firm, which just scored a $2 billion windfall from the Saudis,” said a source “He doesn’t want to hear Ivanka second-guessing herself over siding with him instead of her family. From his point of view, Donald bought all of these problems upon himself. Jared believes he and Ivanka did the best thing for their own family by turning their backs on his family-in-law.”