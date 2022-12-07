Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Ivanka Trump
Exclusive Details

Trouble In Paradise? Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Icy Encounter At Yacht Party In Wake Of Donald Campaign Drama

ivanka trump jared kushner marriage problems
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 7 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Despite ditching her daddy Donald on the campaign trail, the damage may already be done to Ivanka Trump's marriage with Jared Kushner. The couple of 15 years were noticeably icy with each other at a recent yacht party in Miami, with eyewitnesses claiming the frost was hard to ignore, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka appeared to give her husband the cold shoulder as they mingled on the boat in the same crowd on the Bay of Biscayne, one insider spilled.

“I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances," a spy told Page Six.

ivanka
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

“As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance [from each other] — never too close; never too far apart," they added. Another eyewitness claimed Ivanka had a different aura about her.

“She had a very confident ‘night out on the town’ look and feel about her,” the person claimed.

Their chilly appearance comes just weeks after Ivanka's famous father announced he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 against his daughter and her husband's wishes.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivanka has no plans to be involved in politics — despite Donald's desperate pleas for support.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump jared kushner marriage problems

She later discussed her reasoning behind ditching her daddy's campaign.

“I love my father very much,” she said last month. “This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Donald had a secret rendezvous on the Mar-a-Lago golf course with Ivanka and Jared in August, in which he "desperately tried to convince them" to change their minds about him running in the next presidential race.

ivanka
Article continues below advertisement

“Donald is paranoid and he believes the golf course is the most private place where he can have a conversation with Ivanka and Jared without being overheard — or worse still — spied on,” a family friend told us.

The insider also claimed that Ivanka pleaded with her dad to retire from politics, adding that she and her husband believed the decision would “make all the family’s legal problems go away."

In the end, Donald ignored his daughter's concern by announcing his campaign — something Ivanka won't support.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.