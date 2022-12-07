Trouble In Paradise? Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Icy Encounter At Yacht Party In Wake Of Donald Campaign Drama
Despite ditching her daddy Donald on the campaign trail, the damage may already be done to Ivanka Trump's marriage with Jared Kushner. The couple of 15 years were noticeably icy with each other at a recent yacht party in Miami, with eyewitnesses claiming the frost was hard to ignore, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ivanka appeared to give her husband the cold shoulder as they mingled on the boat in the same crowd on the Bay of Biscayne, one insider spilled.
“I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances," a spy told Page Six.
“As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance [from each other] — never too close; never too far apart," they added. Another eyewitness claimed Ivanka had a different aura about her.
“She had a very confident ‘night out on the town’ look and feel about her,” the person claimed.
Their chilly appearance comes just weeks after Ivanka's famous father announced he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 against his daughter and her husband's wishes.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivanka has no plans to be involved in politics — despite Donald's desperate pleas for support.
She later discussed her reasoning behind ditching her daddy's campaign.
“I love my father very much,” she said last month. “This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”
However, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Donald had a secret rendezvous on the Mar-a-Lago golf course with Ivanka and Jared in August, in which he "desperately tried to convince them" to change their minds about him running in the next presidential race.
“Donald is paranoid and he believes the golf course is the most private place where he can have a conversation with Ivanka and Jared without being overheard — or worse still — spied on,” a family friend told us.
The insider also claimed that Ivanka pleaded with her dad to retire from politics, adding that she and her husband believed the decision would “make all the family’s legal problems go away."
In the end, Donald ignored his daughter's concern by announcing his campaign — something Ivanka won't support.