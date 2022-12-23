Vladimir Putin Orders Russians To KIDNAP Orphaned Children To Fight In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered his henchmen to kidnap Ukrainian children from orphanages to fight as soldiers against their own country, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes after Putin already decided to recruit both male and female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue to dwindle against the defending neighboring nations.
But the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader has now grown so desperate that he has turned to kidnapping orphaned children to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost on the battlefield.
“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military schools, indoctrinate them and let them fight for Russia,” said Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of an orphanage outside the Ukrainian city of Kherson.
“It was the scariest thing, so we started hiding children because we understood they would take them,” he continued. “It seemed that if I did not hide my children they would simply be taken away from me.”
According to CCTV footage obtained by Daily Mail, armed fighters alongside agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service were captured entering Sahaidak’s orphanage in search of children.
Upon finding the orphanage empty as a result of the director’s efforts to hide the Ukrainian children, the Russian thugs instead decided to raid files and computers seemingly in an attempt to find where the orphans were transported to.
Even more shocking are reports indicating more than 13,000 Ukrainian children have already been abducted from the war-torn nation and sent back to Russia to undergo military training.
“They are stealing people,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October. Zelenskyy also indicated more than 1.6 million Ukrainians had been abducted from the country since Putin’s forces first invaded ten months ago.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, kidnapping orphaned children to fight in Ukraine marks just the latest desperate attempt by Putin to make up for the tens of thousands of slain soldiers he has lost in Ukraine.
- Vladimir Putin Suffers Latest Blow In Ukraine After Puppet Governor Is ASSASSINATED In Fiery Car Bomb Explosion
- Vladimir Putin Recruiting Female Prisoners To Be Snipers & Saboteurs In Ukraine As Russia's Death Toll Surpasses 100k
- Vladimir Putin Target Of Shame As Russian Solider Death Toll Hits 100,000 Mark
It was revealed on Thursday that the Russian leader started recruiting female prisoners to serve as snipers and saboteurs in Ukraine. He has also recruited male prisoners to join his ongoing war effort in exchange for the convicts’ freedom.
Additionally, Putin has reportedly recruited both a “Kid Army” made up of teenage Russians as young as 16 years old and a “Dad Army” made up of retired Russian military men as old as 60.