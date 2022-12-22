'Dressed Like The Manager Of A Strip Club': Tucker Carlson BERATES Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy For Not Wearing Suit During Visit To Washington
Tucker Carlson chastised Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week because the Ukrainian president did not wear a suit during his historic visit to Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson’s shocking remarks came on Wednesday, just hours after Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden inside the White House before giving an impassioned speech to Congress about his nation’s ongoing war against Vladimir Putin and Russia.
According to Carlson, Zelenskyy looked more like “the manager of a strip club” than the leader of a war-torn nation.
Carlson also criticized Zelenskyy’s speech “demanding money” and expressed his surprise that no one “threw him out.”
“The president of Ukraine arrived at the White House dressed like the manager of a strip club and demanding money and amazingly no one threw him out,” the 53-year-old Fox News host said during his program Wednesday night.
“Instead, they did whatever he wanted and American taxpayers declared that Joe Biden will continue to give Zelenskyy whatever he demands,” Carlson continued.
Carlson also expressed his concern regarding the specifics of the latest aid package from the United States to Ukraine, and what will happen “if Zelenskyy wins” the ongoing war against Putin and Russia.
“Biden never specified, what 'it' is, and 'as long as it takes' to do, what?” Carlson raged to his audience. “Push the Russian Army back to pre-invasion borders? That sounds reasonable that's what most Americans likely assume, those still paying attention.”
“But that is not what Zelenskyy means, it is not what he is asking for, Zelenskyy is demanding regime change in Russia,” Carlson continued. “What happens if he wins? What does the ensuing chaos look like? Who secures the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons? Strangely those questions didn't come up today.”
“The point was to fawn over the Ukrainian strip club manager and hand him billions more dollars from our own crumbling economy.”
Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington on Wednesday marked the Ukrainian president’s first foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
During his visit to the White House and the House Chamber, Zelenskyy was dressed in a camouflage-colored sweatshirt, colored pants and combat boots.
Upon requesting more aid from the United States to help Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to fight back against Russia, President Biden promised the American people “will stay with [Ukraine]” against Putin’s invasion.
“We have never seen a major invasion of a European country since World War II,” Biden declared during the pair’s joint press conference on Wednesday. “And they see no signs that Putin is going to do anything to change that unless we resist and we help the Ukrainians resist.”
“We all know what is at stake,” President Biden added.