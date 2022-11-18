“Those who go through an interview and then have doubts – they don't need to go,” he said in one recording. “We only need those confident that they want to fight, who like to fight, who need it, and whose physical shape allows for it.”

“If you walk towards a paddy wagon [taking you from jail to war], and change your mind, I'll treat it with respect,” Prigozhin continued. “This is not cowardice, but a conscious decision. But if you do go with us, there is no way back. No-one will come back to jail.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s decision to enlist imprisoned convicts to make up for his lost troops comes after the Russian strongman previously recruited a “Kid Army” and a “Dad Army” to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine.