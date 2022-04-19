Vladimir Putin Recruiting 'Kid Army' To Make Up For Casualties Suffered In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly recruiting underage soldiers to join the war in Ukraine in a move that many are arguing is a clear violation of international law against child soldiers, Radar has learned.

In a disturbing development that has caused world leaders to condemn the Kremlin even further, Putin is asking youth clubs and cadets as young as 16-years-old to join the fight in Ukraine to make up for the nearly 30,000 troops killed, injured or captured so far in their war against the resisting nation.